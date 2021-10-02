Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
iPhone 12 available at 49,999 on Flipkart for these customers. How to get it

2 min read . 05:14 PM IST Edited By Vivek Punj

The iPhone 12 prices can be brought down further with Flipkart's exchange offer, which promises benefits up to 15,800, depending on the device being exchanged

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale has been opened for the e-commerce platform's Plus loyalty members a day before it opens for others. Under this early sale, Flipkart is offering a massive discount on all three versions of iPhone 12, with 64GB, 128GB and 256GB internal storage. The iPhone 12 prices could be brought down even further with exchange offer and bank discounts.

But, the offer is available only for Flipkart Plus members. So it means you will have to be a Flipkart Plus member to avail the lucrative iPhone 12 prices.

With the discounted price, iPhone 12 64GB variant is available at 49,999, instead of 65,900. The 128GB iPhone 12 is selling at 54,999 instead of 70,900. The 256GB model of iPhone 12 has been listed for 64,999 instead of 80,900. This amounts to a discount of 15,901 on all models.

The iPhone 12 prices can be brought down further with Flipkart's exchange offer, which promises benefits up to 15,800, depending on the device being exchanged.

Flipkart is also offering 10 per cent discount on ICICI Bank credit cards and debit cards, as well as Axis Bank credit cards. However, buyers will be able to avail off up to 1,500 on ICICI Bank and Axis Bank credit cards, and up to 1,000 on ICICI Bank debit cards.

Also Read: Amazon Great Indian Sale: Discounts on iPhone 12, OnePlus 9, Mi 11X teased

Apple iPhone 12 comes with the A14 Bionic chip that has 6-core CPU with 2 performance and 4 efficiency cores, a 4-core GPU, and 16-core Neural Engine. The screen is a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR OLED panel with 2532x1170-pixel resolution at 460 ppi pixel density.

The iPhone 12 has a dual 12MP camera set at the back in Ultra Wide and Wide configurations. The front also gets a 12MP TureDepth camera for selfies and video calls.

Apple iPhone 12 comes with 5G capabilities, along with Built-in GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS and BeiDou, Digital compass, Wi-Fi and iBeacon micro-location. It features Face ID sensors for face unlocking. Other sensors include barometer, three‑axis gyro, accelerometer, proximity sensor, and ambient light sensor.

