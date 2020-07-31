iPhone 12 may hit India market by Diwali; Apple confirms supply delay

Though Apple didn't give the reason for the delay, according to a July report by Nikkei Asian Review based on anonymous sources, the US company is facing delays of four weeks to two months in the production of the four 5G-ready iPhone 12 models it plans to launch this year. The delays have been caused by factory lockdowns and workplace absence due to Covid-19. Some of the tests are still going on and the final designs of the new iPhones have not been confirmed yet.