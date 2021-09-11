Apple is set to launch the next generation of its smartphones at its annual event on September 14. The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring a more powerful processor, several much-awaited hardware upgrades and other changes. But this could also be a good time to buy the current generation of iPhones, which are available at a massive discount right now.

Flipkart is offering substantial discounts on Apple iPhone 12 series phones. The 64GB and 128GB versions of Apple iPhone 12 mini are available on the e-commerce platform for ₹59,999 and ₹64,999, respectively. The original prices of the two variants are ₹69,900 and ₹74,900, respectively. The 256GB variant is available at ₹74,999, down from ₹84,900.

Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is available for ₹66,999 instead of 79,900, whereas the 128GB variant is available at ₹71,999 instead of ₹84,900. The 256GB variant of iPhone 12 is available for ₹81,999, instead of ₹94,900.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB storage is available on Flipkart for ₹1,15,900, whereas the 256GB variant is available at ₹1,25,900. The 512GB variant is retailing for ₹1,45,900. The three variants of iPhone 12 Pro Max - with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage - are available at ₹1,25,900, ₹1,35,900, and ₹1,55,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 series runs A14 bionic chip, coupled with next-generation Neural Engine. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 get a two-camera module at the back, with 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras. The bigger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max get an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

All four devices come with 5G capabilities, and run iOS 14 out of the box.

