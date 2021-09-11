Livemint wants to start sending you push notifications. Click allow to subscribe
iPhone 12 prices get massive cut on Flipkart before iPhone 13 launch

iPhone 12 prices get massive cut on Flipkart before iPhone 13 launch

Apple iPhone 12
1 min read . 10:51 PM IST Livemint, Edited By Vivek Punj

Apple iPhone 12 series smartphones are selling with a massive discount up to 10,000 Flipkart ahead of the launch of iPhone 13 series

Apple is set to launch the next generation of its smartphones at its annual event on September 14. The iPhone 13 series is expected to bring a more powerful processor, several much-awaited hardware upgrades and other changes. But this could also be a good time to buy the current generation of iPhones, which are available at a massive discount right now.

Flipkart is offering substantial discounts on Apple iPhone 12 series phones. The  64GB and 128GB versions of Apple iPhone 12 mini are available on the e-commerce platform for 59,999 and 64,999, respectively. The original prices of the two variants are 69,900 and 74,900, respectively. The 256GB variant is available at 74,999, down from 84,900.

Apple iPhone 12 with 64GB storage is available for 66,999 instead of 79,900, whereas the 128GB variant is available at 71,999 instead of 84,900. The 256GB variant of iPhone 12 is available for 81,999, instead of 94,900.

The Apple iPhone 12 Pro with 128GB storage is available on Flipkart for 1,15,900, whereas the 256GB variant is available at 1,25,900. The 512GB variant is retailing for 1,45,900. The three variants of iPhone 12 Pro Max - with 128GB, 256GB and 512GB storage - are available at 1,25,900, 1,35,900, and 1,55,900, respectively.

Apple iPhone 12 series runs A14 bionic chip, coupled with next-generation Neural Engine. The iPhone 12 mini and iPhone 12 get a two-camera module at the back, with 12MP ultra wide and wide cameras. The bigger iPhone 12 Pro and iPhone 12 Pro Max get an additional 12MP telephoto camera.

All four devices come with 5G capabilities, and run iOS 14 out of the box.

 

 

