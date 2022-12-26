iPhone 12 Pro accidentally falls from 26th floor: Here’s what happened next

A Chinese woman accidentally dropped her Apple iPhone 12 Pro and found it totally unharmed, says a report by Gizmochina. As per the report, the woman lives in Ningde, Fujian Province. She claims that her iPhone 12 Pro phone accidentally slipped from her pocket while spreading her quilt on the balcony of the 26th floor of an apartment complex.
The incident occurred on December 16. According to the report, the woman’s phone landed on a platform made of foam on the 2nd floor of the building. She then requested help and a staff member climbed to retrieve the phone. To her surprise, the smartphone’s screen was intact.
To recall, iPhone 12 Pro is a two-year old smartphone. It debuted in 2020. The handset has a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR screen. It features a ceramic shield on the front and has a surgical-grade stainless steel. It is water resistant to a depth of 6 metres for up to 30 minutes.
Apple iPhones are one of the most rugged and durable smartphones available these days. But the survival of iPhone 12 Pro after a fall from 26th floor in this case is also a result of coincidence that the phone happened to fall on a foamed platform. Nevertheless, this is not the first where an incident of an iPhone surviving harsh conditions has been reported. Similar incidents have surfaced in the past. Earlier this year, a UK man found his iPhone XR in a working condition, 10 months after it fell into a river.