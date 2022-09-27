iPhone 13 order on Flipkart got cancelled later abruptly? Here’s what happened

Apple iPhone 13 was retailing below ₹50,000 in the initial days of Flipkart Big Billion Days. While many users were able to purchase the phone at the discounted price, others reported that their orders were abruptly cancelled.
Offer on Apple iPhone 13 is the major attraction of the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, at least in the first few days. The smartphone was selling below ₹50,000 on Flipkart and many users were able to purchase the phone at the discounted price. However, many reported that their orders were abruptly cancelled by the e-tailer without reason. Several users took to microblogging site Twitter to report the issue.
Now, Flipkart has admitted that some iPhone 13 orders got cancelled during the Big Billion Days sale. In a statement to India Today Tech, Flipkart spokesperson said that only a fraction of orders have been cancelled due to anomalies. The spokesperson added that close to 70 per cent of all iPhone orders have been delivered successfully. "Flipkart is a customer first ecommerce marketplace and always ensures that customers' interests are protected. As a customer focused ecommerce marketplace, we encourage sellers to prioritise the customers' orders and strive to keep them delighted with their service," the spokesperson said in the official statement.
Flipkart Big Billion Days sale started on September 22 for Plus members and September 23 for all users. During the initial days, the phone was selling at a price as low as ₹47,990 on the e-tailer’s site. It is currently listed at ₹58,990 for the 128GB storage model.
If you are still looking to buy the iPhone 13, then retail store Croma has announced its Diwali offer where it is selling the smartphone at ₹51,990. Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990. The official price of the device is ₹69,900. This means that the platform is offering a discount of ₹17,910 on iPhone 13. However, Croma has not mentioned how long the deal will continue. Do note that the price cut would likely be based on bank cards, prepaid orders and there will also be some flat discount, similar to what Flipkart offered.