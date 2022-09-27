iPhone 13 order on Flipkart got cancelled later abruptly? Here’s what happened

If you are still looking to buy the iPhone 13, then retail store Croma has announced its Diwali offer where it is selling the smartphone at ₹51,990. Croma’s teaser page for the Diwali sale reveals that the iPhone 13 would be selling at a price of ₹51,990. The official price of the device is ₹69,900. This means that the platform is offering a discount of ₹17,910 on iPhone 13. However, Croma has not mentioned how long the deal will continue. Do note that the price cut would likely be based on bank cards, prepaid orders and there will also be some flat discount, similar to what Flipkart offered.