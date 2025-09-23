iPhone 14, 15, 16 deals slash prices during Amazon & Flipkart Sale 2025: Banks offers

India’s festive shopping season has officially begun with the arrival of Navratri, with Amazon’s Great Indian Festival and Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale offering consumers a wide array of discounts across categories, including electronics, home appliances, and fashion. Among the most attractive deals this year are those on smartphones, with Apple’s iPhone range taking centre stage, available at prices significantly lower than their usual market rates.

Deals on iPhone 14, iPhone 15 and more Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale features one of the most appealing offers on the iPhone 14. The 128GB variant, launched at Rs. 79,900, is now priced at Rs. 39,999, marking a discount of almost 50 per cent. This effective sale price includes a Rs. 2,000 bank discount, applicable on transactions made with select cards.

Amazon has also rolled out discounts on the iPhone 15, which debuted in 2023 at Rs. 79,900 for the 128GB variant. The handset usually retails for Rs. 59,990, but during the Great Indian Festival Sale, eligible SBI debit and credit cardholders can enjoy a 10 per cent instant discount, bringing the effective price down to Rs. 43,749.

The iPhone 16, which saw a price reduction following the launch of the iPhone 17 series, is available on Flipkart for Rs. 51,999. Axis Bank and ICICI Bank credit and debit cardholders can benefit from an additional 10 per cent discount, further lowering the price.

For those seeking premium models, the iPhone 16 Pro remains available despite being discontinued by Apple. Originally priced at Rs. 1,19,900 for the 128GB variant, Flipkart’s current offer reduces it to Rs. 74,900, with an additional Rs. 5,000 discount for select cardholders. Similarly, the iPhone 16 Pro Max with 256GB storage can be purchased for Rs. 89,999, combining both direct price reductions and bank discounts, compared with its launch price of Rs. 1,44,900.

These festive sales have made high-end smartphones far more accessible, providing consumers with a rare opportunity to acquire flagship devices at substantial savings. Shoppers looking to upgrade their smartphones are encouraged to explore these deals while stocks last, as festive sales often see rapid sell-outs of popular models.

Flipkart introduces 10-minute doorstep delivery Flipkart has announced that its upcoming Big Billion Days 2025 sale will include 10-minute doorstep delivery through its quick commerce service, Flipkart Minutes. The e-commerce company is entering its 12th year of its annual festival sale from September 23, 2025.

Flipkart Minutes will operate across 19 cities and 3,000 pin codes, giving customers near-instant access to deals on smartphones, electronics, daily essentials, beauty products, groceries and more.