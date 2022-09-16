iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max available in India: Check offers

Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max can also be purchased at leading e-commerce sites- Amazon and Flipkart as well as Apple’s authorised resellers.
Apple iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max are now available for purchase in India. The three iPhones will be available on Apple online store along with Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch SE. The devices can also be purchased at leading e-commerce sites- Amazon and Flipkart as well as Apple’s authorised resellers. Buyers of the new iPhone models can get a 5% instant discount of up to ₹6,000 with HDFC Bank credit cards. Apple has added Emergency SOS via Satellite and crash detection on iPhone 14 series which enables it to detect a severe car crash and dial emergency services. Here’s everything you need to know
Apple iPhone 14
Apple iPhone 14 comes with a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display and is offered in midnight, blue, starlight, purple and red colour options. The smartphone comes with a starting price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB storage model. It is powered by A15 Bionic chipset and runs on iOS 16. Apple iPhone 14 is equipped with a 12MP primary lens, featuring a larger sensor and larger pixels, a new 12MP front TrueDepth camera with an f/1.9 aperture for low-light performance.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro
Apple iPhone 14 Pro is priced at ₹1,29,900 onwards. It is equipped with a 6.1-inch screen size and is powered by A16 Bionic chipset with 6-core CPU and 5-core GPU. The smartphone offers up to 1TB internal storage capacity. Major highlight of the smartphone is ‘Dynamic Island’ featuring a new design that adapts in real time to show important alerts, notifications, and activities. iPhone 14 Pro has a 48MP main camera and a 12MP TrueDepth camera at the front for selfies.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max
Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max comes with a starting price of ₹1,39,900. Featuring a 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion, Always-On display and 1Hz refresh rate, the phone offers up to 2000 nits of peak brightness. For optics, the iPhone 14 Pro Max feature a 48MP primary rear camera paired with 12MP telephoto camera and 12MP ultra-wide camera. Rest of the features on the smartphone remains same as the iPhone 14 Pro.
Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a starting price of ₹45,900. With the Watch Series 8, Apple has added a body temperature sensor which the company says could help women particularly to track their ovulation cycles. It is offered in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes and is swim-proof. Some of the features available on the Apple Watch Series 8 are ECG, SPO2, and fall detection. The watch can send an SOS call in case of car crash using the Crash detection. It is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery. The new smartwatch runs on WatchOS 9 which brings new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.
Apple Watch SE
Apple Watch SE is priced at ₹29,900 onwards. It will help users track their sleep patterns and health activity progress. Notably, it does not have a body temperature sensor and resembles the Watch Series 8 sans some key features. The smartwatch is offered in 40mm and 4mm dial sizes.
