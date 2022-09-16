iPhone 14, iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max available in India: Check offers

Apple Watch Series 8 comes with a starting price of ₹45,900. With the Watch Series 8, Apple has added a body temperature sensor which the company says could help women particularly to track their ovulation cycles. It is offered in 41mm and 45mm dial sizes and is swim-proof. Some of the features available on the Apple Watch Series 8 are ECG, SPO2, and fall detection. The watch can send an SOS call in case of car crash using the Crash detection. It is claimed to offer up to 18 hours of battery. The new smartwatch runs on WatchOS 9 which brings new and more customisable watch faces like Lunar and Metropolitan, an enhanced Workout app, sleep stages, a first-of-its-kind AFib History feature, and an all-new Medications app.

