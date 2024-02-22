iPhone 14 leads the pack! Apple dominates top 5 best-selling smartphones of 2023
Apple emerged as a dominant force in the mobile industry in 2023, with the iPhone series claiming the top spots in the best-selling smartphones list. Samsung's flagship phones struggled, while budget-friendly models found a place in the top 10.
In a whirlwind year of technological advancements and the integration of Artificial Intelligence into smartphones, 2023 proved to be a pivotal time for the mobile industry. As various smartphone brands raced to incorporate AI features into their devices, Apple emerged as a dominant force despite facing some delays in the integration process.