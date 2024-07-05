Explore
iPhone 14 Plus gets a MASSIVE 29% discount on Flipkart: Check offer details

Walmart-owned Flipkart is currently offering an exceptional discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, presenting a prime opportunity for those looking to upgrade their smartphone without breaking the bank. Originally priced at 79,900, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a reduced price of 55,999, a substantial 29 percent markdown. But the savings do not end there; additional promotions can further slash the price.

Customers using HSBC Credit Cards can enjoy an additional 4,500 off, a limited-time offer valid only from July 5 to July 6, 2024. For those with HDFC Credit or Debit Cards, there is a discount of up to 5,000 on EMI transactions throughout July. Furthermore, Flipkart Axis Bank Card holders can benefit from a 5 percent cashback, adding to the overall savings.

Moreover, an exchange offer can significantly lower the cost. Trading in a well-maintained iPhone 13, for instance, can yield a full 26,000 discount, potentially reducing the final price to under 30,000. This combination of offers makes the iPhone 14 Plus an enticing option for those looking to upgrade to a newer model affordably.

The iPhone 14 Plus features a 6.7-inch display with a resolution of 1284 x 2778 pixels and a peak brightness of 1200 nits, ensuring clear visibility even in bright sunlight. The display is protected by Ceramic Shield glass, enhancing its durability against drops and scratches. 

Under the hood, the phone is powered by the Apple A15 Bionic chip, ensuring smooth and fast performance. It includes 6GB of RAM and offers storage options ranging from 128GB to 512GB, providing ample space for apps, photos, and videos.

The phone's camera setup includes dual 12-megapixel sensors, one standard and one ultra-wide, along with a 12-megapixel front camera, ideal for selfies and video calls. It also boasts a 4352 mAh battery with fast charging support, and is dust and water-resistant, making it a robust choice for everyday use.

 

 

Published: 05 Jul 2024, 07:13 PM IST
