iPhone 14 Plus gets a MASSIVE 29% discount on Flipkart: Check offer details
Flipkart offers a discount on iPhone 14 Plus, 128GB variant now at ₹55,999. Additional savings with HSBC, HDFC, and Axis Bank Cards, plus exchange offer. Features 6.7-inch display, Apple A15 Bionic chip, dual 12MP cameras, 4352 mAh battery, and water resistance.
Walmart-owned Flipkart is currently offering an exceptional discount on the iPhone 14 Plus, presenting a prime opportunity for those looking to upgrade their smartphone without breaking the bank. Originally priced at ₹79,900, the 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 Plus is now available at a reduced price of ₹55,999, a substantial 29 percent markdown. But the savings do not end there; additional promotions can further slash the price.