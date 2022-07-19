iPhone 14 prices will be hiked by $100? Check details here

iPhone 14 prices will be hiked by $100? Check details here3 min read . 09:39 PM IST
- Apple will unveil its next generation iPhones likely in September this year
NEW DELHI :With the WWDC 2022 event over, Apple Inc is all set to launch its iPhone 14 series in India and markets. As per expectations, Apple will unveil its next generation iPhones likely in September this year, which may be called -- iPhone14.
With the much anticipated release of the iPhone 14 variants, it has been speculated that this edition of the iPhone series could be higher priced than all the previous phones, including the launch price of iPhone 13.
The iPhone 14 Max is slated to be the "plus-sized" version of the iPhone 14. These variants will be high priced and could rain over aspirants wish to upgrade their iPhones.
Experts suggest that while the price hike may still be justifiable for the iPhone 14 Pro variants, it is the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Max buyers who could face a tough time.
Earlier last week, Wedbush Securities analyst Dan Ives says that Apple could be increasing the prices of all the iPhone 14 variants by a factor of $100. The reason behind the price hike is said to be the rising supply chain costs. It seems like Apple Inc plans to gain the extra amount from its customers this year.
Rumours have also suggested that Apple Inc might not release an iPhone 14 mini this year. Therefore, the starting price of the iPhone 14 generation could rise by $200, thereby making the iPhone 14 a much more expensive affair.
Word int he industry suggests that Apple has decided to retain the A15 Bionic chip from the iPhone 13. It might also have the same design as the iPhone 13.
The latest rumours appeared from noted Apple analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who claims the firm is planning to bring major updates to the front camera of iPhone 14.
Kuo further added that Apple had chosen Sony which will provide the sensors for the new iPhone, Genius and Largan will provide the lenses for the new iPhones and, Alps and Luxshare will provide the new focus module.
Cowell and LG Innotek will be the partners to provide front-facing camera module to apple, Kuo said in his blog.
During the WWDC 2022 -- the company's second major annual event, Apple said the newest iPhone operating system will feature a revamped lock screen with additional widgets, increased customisation, and a new notification method. The Users will be able to pay with Apple Pay wherever it is accepted and pay in four instalments over six weeks without incurring any additional fees.
"We believe a $100 price increase is coming for the iPhone 14," explained Ives in the statement. "Prices have been increasing across the whole supply chain, and Cupertino needs to pass these costs to the consumer on this release," he added.
These are the probable the prices of the iPhone14 generation
iPhone 14: Could start at $899, which is $100 more than the $799 price of the iPhone 13.
iPhone 14 Max: Could start at $999, which was initially expected to cost $899.
iPhone 14 Pro: Could start at $1,099, a $100 increase from iPhone 13 Pro base model price.
iPhone 14 Pro Max: Could start at $1,199, a bump of $100 over the iPhone 13 Pro Max 128GB variant.
This being said, will you buy the new iPhone14?