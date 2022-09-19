iphone 14 Pro’s Dynamic Island could feature in all Apple 15 series: Report

The American technology giant has also made another distinction between its standard iPhone and iPhone Pro models this year by going with last year’s A15 Bionic processor (with a 5-core GPU) instead of including its latest A16 Bionic SoC which is exclusive to its Pro models currently. Moreover, the iPhone 14 and Iphone 14 Plus seem to be the only new products announced at Apple’s last event that feature an older generation processor as even the new Apple Watch SE second generation has been upgraded to the new SiP found in the latest Apple Watch Series 8 and Apple Watch Ultra models.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}