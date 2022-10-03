Home / Technology / News / iPhone 14 Pro users face wireless charging troubles, blames camera bump
iPhone 14 Pro users face wireless charging troubles, blames camera bump
2 min read.05:41 AM ISTLivemint( with inputs from ANI )
Some users of iPhone 14 Pro complained that the large camera housing on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro smartphones hinders the wireless charging feature on the device.
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
Apple iPhone 14 Pro introduced the Dynamic Island feature that has taken internet by storm. In a latest, some users are complaining that the large camera housing on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is hindering with the wireless charging ability of the device. As per a report by Mashable, there have been several user complaints drawing attention to the issue on several forums.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
Apple iPhone 14 Pro introduced the Dynamic Island feature that has taken internet by storm. In a latest, some users are complaining that the large camera housing on Apple's iPhone 14 Pro is hindering with the wireless charging ability of the device. As per a report by Mashable, there have been several user complaints drawing attention to the issue on several forums.
Multiple users have complained that the iPhone 14 Pro is incompatible with several wireless chargers due to the camera bump, as it prevents some accessories from charging the smartphone. They say that most magnetic chargers struggle to hold the phone in place for charging. Readers must note that the problem is faced by iPhone 14 Pro users only. No such issue has been reported on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
Multiple users have complained that the iPhone 14 Pro is incompatible with several wireless chargers due to the camera bump, as it prevents some accessories from charging the smartphone. They say that most magnetic chargers struggle to hold the phone in place for charging. Readers must note that the problem is faced by iPhone 14 Pro users only. No such issue has been reported on Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max.
The huge camera bump on iPhone 14 Pro sets it apart from its forerunners externally. While Apple has given more power to the cameras on the device, some have complained that they experience excessive shaking when using third-party apps.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The huge camera bump on iPhone 14 Pro sets it apart from its forerunners externally. While Apple has given more power to the cameras on the device, some have complained that they experience excessive shaking when using third-party apps.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is speculated that the shaky camera configuration could possibly be causing problems with wireless charging compatibility. A few days back, some Verizon iPhone 14 Pro users in the US complained of calls sporadically disconnecting and poor, unreliable 5G cellular connectivity.
It is speculated that the shaky camera configuration could possibly be causing problems with wireless charging compatibility. A few days back, some Verizon iPhone 14 Pro users in the US complained of calls sporadically disconnecting and poor, unreliable 5G cellular connectivity.
Apple has released an iOS update to address the camera shakiness concerns that certain recent iPhone 14 Pro units were experiencing. The Cupertino-based company is rolling out the latest iOS 16.0.2 update to address this problem with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. Third-party programs including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok received reports of the problem. For every iPhone that can run iOS 16, the update is accessible.
Apple has released an iOS update to address the camera shakiness concerns that certain recent iPhone 14 Pro units were experiencing. The Cupertino-based company is rolling out the latest iOS 16.0.2 update to address this problem with the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max camera. Third-party programs including Instagram, Snapchat, and TikTok received reports of the problem. For every iPhone that can run iOS 16, the update is accessible.
Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes in four colour variants- deep purple, space black, silver and gold. The phone comes with a host of new features like Crash Detection, emergency SOS via satellite, Always-On-Display and Dynamic Island. The handset is offered in four storage options- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. iPhone 14 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1,29,900.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Apple iPhone 14 Pro comes in four colour variants- deep purple, space black, silver and gold. The phone comes with a host of new features like Crash Detection, emergency SOS via satellite, Always-On-Display and Dynamic Island. The handset is offered in four storage options- 128GB, 256GB, 512GB and 1TB. iPhone 14 Pro comes with a starting price of ₹1,29,900.