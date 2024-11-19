iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and others get MASSIVE discounts on Flipkart: Check the deals
Walmart-owned Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza Sale, featuring major discounts on smartphones like the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8. Consumers can enjoy reduced prices along with bank and exchange offers during this limited-time event.
Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is continuing to delight customers with substantial discounts on a wide array of smartphones. The platform has launched its Mobiles Bonanza Sale, providing consumers with the opportunity to snag flagship and budget smartphones at significantly reduced prices.