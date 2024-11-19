Explore
iPhone 15, Google Pixel 8, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus and others get MASSIVE discounts on Flipkart: Check the deals

Walmart-owned Flipkart is hosting its Mobiles Bonanza Sale, featuring major discounts on smartphones like the iPhone 15 and Google Pixel 8. Consumers can enjoy reduced prices along with bank and exchange offers during this limited-time event.

The iPhone 15, known for its cutting-edge design and features, is seeing a significant price drop during the sale. The 128GB variant, originally priced at ₹69,900, is now available for ₹57,999.
Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is continuing to delight customers with substantial discounts on a wide array of smartphones. The platform has launched its Mobiles Bonanza Sale, providing consumers with the opportunity to snag flagship and budget smartphones at significantly reduced prices.

If you have been considering upgrading your handset, now may be the perfect time. Renowned models such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Google Pixel 8, and others are available at record-breaking discounts, complemented by bank and exchange offers for additional savings.

Top Smartphone Deals in Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus
A premium choice for Android enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is being offered at a jaw-dropping price. The 256GB model, with an original price tag of 99,999, is now listed at 64,999 on Flipkart. Additional savings can be unlocked through bank offers and exchanges.

Realme 13 Pro Plus
For those seeking a balance of affordability and performance, the Realme 13 Pro Plus presents a compelling choice. The 256GB model, initially priced at 36,999, can now be purchased for 32,999. Its impressive camera capabilities and robust performance make it a standout in the mid-range segment.

iPhone 15
The iPhone 15, known for its cutting-edge design and features, is seeing a significant price drop during the sale. The 128GB variant, originally priced at 69,900, is now available for 57,999. Buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank discounts to make the deal even sweeter.

Motorola Edge 50
Rounding off the list is the Motorola Edge 50, a sleek and feature-rich device. The 256GB variant, usually priced at 32,999, is currently available for 27,999. Buyers can avail themselves of additional discounts through bank offers to make this purchase even more economical.

Google Pixel 8
Fans of Google’s Pixel series can rejoice as the Pixel 8, equipped with the powerful Tensor G3 chip and a suite of AI-driven features, is available at a heavily discounted price. Originally priced at 82,999 for the 256GB variant, it is now on sale for 44,999.

Why Now is the Right Time to Upgrade ?

Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale provides a rare opportunity to buy high-end smartphones at prices that are hard to come by. With significant discounts across various brands and categories, coupled with flexible payment options, consumers can make the most of these offers while they last.

 

 

Published: 19 Nov 2024, 06:41 PM IST
