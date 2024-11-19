Walmart-owned e-commerce giant Flipkart is continuing to delight customers with substantial discounts on a wide array of smartphones. The platform has launched its Mobiles Bonanza Sale, providing consumers with the opportunity to snag flagship and budget smartphones at significantly reduced prices.

If you have been considering upgrading your handset, now may be the perfect time. Renowned models such as the iPhone 15, Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus, Google Pixel 8, and others are available at record-breaking discounts, complemented by bank and exchange offers for additional savings.

Top Smartphone Deals in Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus

A premium choice for Android enthusiasts, the Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus is being offered at a jaw-dropping price. The 256GB model, with an original price tag of ₹99,999, is now listed at ₹64,999 on Flipkart. Additional savings can be unlocked through bank offers and exchanges.

Realme 13 Pro Plus

For those seeking a balance of affordability and performance, the Realme 13 Pro Plus presents a compelling choice. The 256GB model, initially priced at ₹36,999, can now be purchased for ₹32,999. Its impressive camera capabilities and robust performance make it a standout in the mid-range segment.

iPhone 15

The iPhone 15, known for its cutting-edge design and features, is seeing a significant price drop during the sale. The 128GB variant, originally priced at ₹69,900, is now available for ₹57,999. Buyers can also take advantage of exchange offers and bank discounts to make the deal even sweeter.

Motorola Edge 50

Rounding off the list is the Motorola Edge 50, a sleek and feature-rich device. The 256GB variant, usually priced at ₹32,999, is currently available for ₹27,999. Buyers can avail themselves of additional discounts through bank offers to make this purchase even more economical.

Google Pixel 8

Fans of Google’s Pixel series can rejoice as the Pixel 8, equipped with the powerful Tensor G3 chip and a suite of AI-driven features, is available at a heavily discounted price. Originally priced at ₹82,999 for the 256GB variant, it is now on sale for ₹44,999.

Why Now is the Right Time to Upgrade ?

Flipkart’s Mobiles Bonanza Sale provides a rare opportunity to buy high-end smartphones at prices that are hard to come by. With significant discounts across various brands and categories, coupled with flexible payment options, consumers can make the most of these offers while they last.

