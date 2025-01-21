The iPhone 15 is currently available at an effective price of ₹ 56,049. But is it still worth buying? Here’s a look at who the iPhone 15 is best suited for.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone but don't want to necessarily splurge on the iPhone 16 and spend upwards of ₹70,000 - 80,000, the iPhone 15 is still a great option. Yes, it doesn't come with Apple Intelligence, and it's certainly not as powerful as the iPhone 16, but at around ₹56,000, it offers great cameras, long-lasting software support, and a powerful chip. Now, despite the Amazon Republic Day Sale being over, the phone is still selling for ₹58,999. But as things stand, you can get a better deal if you combine offers. Let us tell you how to get the iPhone 15 for around ₹56,000. Read on. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 15 for ₹ 56,049: How this deal works So, as we told you, the iPhone 15 128GB model is currently listed for ₹58,999 on Amazon India. Now, if you have an Amazon Prime account and also happen to have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, and if you choose to pay fully in one go using the credit card, you will be eligible for a ₹2,950 cashback after your billing cycle. This works out to around 5% of the transaction value. Subtracting this amount from the current listed price, the price comes down to ₹56,049. While not as aggressive as the deals you might find for the iPhone 15 during sales like the Flipkart Big Billion Days, it is still respectable and good value for money if you can’t splurge on the iPhone 16. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Who should buy the iPhone 15? Firstly, if you do not care about Apple Intelligence, the Action Button, or the Camera Control, and want to save but still get the core iOS experience, the iPhone 15 is still a no-brainer. It has the same Dynamic Island, the same screen size, and, most importantly, the same camera setup as the iPhone 16. Yes, you don’t get Photographic Styles, but if you aren’t going to be using the feature, the dual-camera setup on the iPhone 15 is more or less exactly the same, with a 48-megapixel primary sensor and an ultra-wide-angle lens. The front-facing camera is also 12 megapixels, and it can record 4K videos up to 60fps, which makes it ideal for content creation.

Another group of people who will like the iPhone 15 are those who prefer pastel-like shades and don't want a loud phone. The iPhone 16 comes in vibrant colourways, including Ultramarine, Teal,Pink, Black, and White. But if we talk about the iPhone 15 from 2023, it is offered in shades of Blue, Green, Pink, Yellow, and Black, which are quite subtle. In fact, there’s barely any hint of colour, and if you’re into these pastel-like shades, you will certainly appreciate the iPhone 15. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Also, when it comes to performance, you're not going to be losing out with the Apple A16 Bionic, which powers the iPhone 15. For everyday use, this chip is still overkill. But do remember that you won’t be able to play AAA games like Resident Evil 4 or Death Stranding. This is something you will only get with the iPhone 16 series or last year’s iPhone 15 Pro.