iPhone 15 price drops by 17% on Amazon: Get it now for just ₹57,949

iPhone 15 is selling for ₹ 60,999 on Amazon, but using this card offer, you can bring the new effective price down to ₹ 57,949.

The vanilla iPhone 16 models offer a great experience, but purchasing one requires spending upwards of ₹70,000 during sales (with an MRP of ₹79,900). However, if you’re looking for an iPhone under ₹60,000, the iPhone 15 remains a solid choice. While you might miss out on features like Apple Intelligence, the core experience remains largely unchanged—offering nearly the same performance, camera setup, display, and a similar design. So, if you are open to buying the iPhone, here’s how you can get it for a really good deal.

iPhone 15 Under ₹ 60,000: How To Get The Best Deal Right now, if you head to Amazon, you will see that the iPhone 15 is listed at ₹60,999. This is, of course, much lower than its MRP. However, to get the best possible deal, you can check out using an Amazon ICICI credit card, which entitles you to ₹3,050 cashback after your billing cycle. This effectively brings the price down to ₹57,949, representing a 17% price drop on its current MRP of ₹69,900.

It is worth noting that this isn’t as low as the prices seen during the Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale or Flipkart’s Big Billion Days Sale. However, this is currently the lowest price you can get for the iPhone 15 on Amazon and Flipkart.

Who Should Buy the iPhone 15? It’s quite simple, really. If you do not value Apple Intelligence features and do not care about the symmetrical camera layout on the iPhone 16, the iPhone 15 should be sufficient for you. With the iPhone 15, you get exactly the same 6.1-inch, 60Hz display as the iPhone 16, supporting a peak brightness of 2,000 nits (outdoor). The processor is the Apple A16 Bionic, which, while not as powerful as the 3nm A18, will certainly be capable of handling most tasks for several years to come.

You also get a dual-camera setup consisting of a 48MP wide camera and a 12MP ultra-wide camera—exactly the same as on the iPhone 16. Do note that it will miss out on features like spatial video and photo capture, but this won’t matter to most people since they do not own the Apple Vision Pro headset to view such content.

The base storage also remains the same as the iPhone 16, starting at 128GB. So, if you do not care about Apple Intelligence features or slightly better performance with the Apple A18 chipset, the iPhone 15 still offers the same core experience.