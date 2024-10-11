iPhone 15 prices slashed by ₹27,000 on Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale: Check offer details
Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav offers steep discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with prices slashed by up to ₹27,000. The iPhone 15 starts at ₹57,999, while the 15 Plus is available for ₹55,999, with additional bank card and exchange offers.
If you missed the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is back with another opportunity to grab Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at steeply discounted prices during the ongoing Big Shopping Utsav. The e-commerce giant has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 series by up to ₹27,000, making it a perfect time for users looking to upgrade without splurging on the latest iPhone 16.