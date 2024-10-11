Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  iPhone 15 prices slashed by 27,000 on Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale: Check offer details

iPhone 15 prices slashed by ₹27,000 on Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav Sale: Check offer details

Livemint

Flipkart's Big Shopping Utsav offers steep discounts on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus, with prices slashed by up to 27,000. The iPhone 15 starts at 57,999, while the 15 Plus is available for 55,999, with additional bank card and exchange offers.

Apple iPhone 15 on discount, selling at Flipkart under 60,000 exclusive of discounts.

If you missed the Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is back with another opportunity to grab Apple’s iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus at steeply discounted prices during the ongoing Big Shopping Utsav. The e-commerce giant has slashed the price of the iPhone 15 series by up to 27,000, making it a perfect time for users looking to upgrade without splurging on the latest iPhone 16.

During this sale, the iPhone 15, originally priced at 79,990, is available for just 57,999. Additional offers, including bank card discounts and exchange bonuses, can further bring the price down to as low as 52,499. Flipkart is offering an additional 3,000 off when using select bank cards, alongside a 2,000 discount when exchanging an older device. This deal is available for a limited time and is expected to attract many potential buyers.

For those interested in the larger iPhone 15 Plus, Flipkart has also reduced its price. After the iPhone 16 launch, the retail price of the iPhone 15 Plus dropped to 65,999. However, with the Big Shopping Utsav, it can now be purchased for 55,999, with an additional 4,750 bank card discount and 1,000 exchange bonus. With all offers combined, the price can go as low as 60,249.

The iPhone 15 features a 6.1-inch Super Retina XDR display, while the iPhone 15 Plus offers a larger 6.7-inch screen. Both models boast OLED panels with HDR support, delivering vivid colours and deep blacks. A key design change in this series is the introduction of the Dynamic Island, replacing the traditional notch and providing an adaptive interface for notifications and apps.

Both models also see a significant camera upgrade, with a 48MP primary sensor, improving on the 12MP system in the iPhone 14. Battery life is optimised with “all-day" usage, and the long-awaited USB Type-C charging has been introduced.

