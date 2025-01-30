It has been several months since the iPhone 16 Pro was released, and the common consensus is that while the device certainly offers a refined experience over the iPhone 15 Pro, it is not a revolutionary upgrade. So, if you are still using an iPhone 15 Pro, there is no urgent need to upgrade. However, if you are in the market for a brand-new iPhone and your priority is getting the latest experience without compromising on storage, this deal on Amazon might be worth considering. The iPhone 15 Pro 1TB is available for around ₹1,33,000, making it a great deal—why? Because this is the top-end variant with 1TB of storage.

If storage is your priority and you do not care about having the latest and greatest model, the iPhone 15 Pro 1TB could be a good option. But how can you get this deal, and how does it compare to the iPhone 16 Pro? Read on to find out.

Note: Please note that by the time you read this article, Amazon may have updated the pricing.

iPhone 15 Pro 1TB for around ₹ 1,33,000 – How this deal works The iPhone 15 Pro 1TB was originally launched at ₹1,84,900. Now that the iPhone 16 Pro has been out for a while, the device has been discounted—specifically, the White Titanium colour variant is available on Amazon for ₹1,39,900. That is a full ₹45,000 discount from the MRP. However, to make the deal even better, if you have an Amazon ICICI Pay credit card and are also an Amazon Prime member, you can avail additional cashback of ₹6,995. This brings the net effective price down to ₹1,32,905—just under ₹1,33,000.

What do you lose compared to the iPhone 16 Pro? As things stand, the iPhone 16 Pro is undoubtedly a more refined version of the iPhone 15 Pro. It features a more powerful processor—the A18 Pro versus the A17 Pro in the iPhone 15 Pro. Additionally, the camera system has seen slight improvements, with the iPhone 16 Pro offering a 5x telephoto lens and a brand-new 48MP ultra-wide-angle camera (vs 3X telephoto and 12MP ultrawide).

However, for most users, these differences will be negligible. If you prioritise storage above all else, the iPhone 15 Pro 1TB remains a solid choice. 1TB of storage is more than enough to store a large number of photos, videos, and various types of data, including WhatsApp images. If you are a business owner who frequently receives large files via WhatsApp and struggles with storage, this model could be an excellent option—especially at ₹1,32,905.

What will you miss out on compared to the iPhone 16 Pro? For starters, you will miss out on the new Camera Control button introduced with the iPhone 16 Pro. Some camera features, such as Photographic Styles, are also unavailable. However, beyond that, the differences are minimal.

You still get Apple Intelligence, thanks to the A17 Pro chip, and you still have the Action Button. In terms of design, the two models are nearly identical, and the titanium construction ensures durability with minimal wear and tear.