Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 15 series this year. A recent leak now suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to incorporate the upgraded Apple A17 Bionic chip. The A17 Bionic is anticipated to bring substantial GPU enhancements and could adopt Apple supplier TSMC's 3nm processor technology. Notably, the A17 chip might boast a peak clock speed of 3.70 GHz.

According to recent information from an account named Unknownz21 (@URedditor), there has been a leak regarding Apple's upcoming A17 Bionic SoC. This new chip is reported to feature a configuration of six CPU cores along with six GPU cores. In comparison, the current A16 Bionic chip, which is utilized in the iPhone 14 Pro models, consists of six CPU cores and five GPU cores. The noteworthy upgrade in the A17 Bionic SoC lies in its maximum clock speed, which is stated to reach 3.70GHz. This marks an improvement from the A16 chip's clock rate of 3.46GHz.

The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max of this year were initially anticipated to feature 8GB of RAM. Nevertheless, as per the information provided by the tipster, it appears that the iPhone 15 Pro variants will maintain the same 6GB LPDDR5 RAM configuration as their predecessors. It's customary for Apple to keep the details of its iPhone's RAM configuration undisclosed.

Reportedly, the A17 Bionic SoC from Apple is rumored to be produced using TSMC's latest 3-nanometer manufacturing process. It is projected to be the driving force behind the upcoming iPhone 16 series, scheduled for the following year.

Meanwhile, according to Bloomberg's Mark Gurman, the much-awaited launch event for the Apple iPhone 15 series is rumored to take place either on September 12 or Wednesday, September 13 of this year. If the information holds true, pre-orders for the new iPhones are said to begin on September 15, with the Apple iPhone 15 series likely hitting the market for sale on September 22.

An additional report from 9to5Mac last week corroborates this schedule, stating that various carrier partners have already forbidden their employees from taking time off on Wednesday, September 13, due to expectations of a significant smartphone announcement on that day.