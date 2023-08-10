iPhone 15 Pro leaks: Apple's A17 Bionic SoC with 6 CPU Cores, 6 GPU Cores expected for faster performance2 min read 10 Aug 2023, 02:36 PM IST
Apple's upcoming iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to feature the upgraded A17 Bionic chip with substantial GPU enhancements and a peak clock speed of 3.70 GHz. The phone is expected to have the same 6GB RAM configuration as its predecessor.
Apple is gearing up to introduce the iPhone 15 series this year. A recent leak now suggested that the iPhone 15 Pro is expected to incorporate the upgraded Apple A17 Bionic chip. The A17 Bionic is anticipated to bring substantial GPU enhancements and could adopt Apple supplier TSMC's 3nm processor technology. Notably, the A17 chip might boast a peak clock speed of 3.70 GHz.