According to recent information from an account named Unknownz21 (@URedditor), there has been a leak regarding Apple's upcoming A17 Bionic SoC. This new chip is reported to feature a configuration of six CPU cores along with six GPU cores. In comparison, the current A16 Bionic chip, which is utilized in the iPhone 14 Pro models, consists of six CPU cores and five GPU cores. The noteworthy upgrade in the A17 Bionic SoC lies in its maximum clock speed, which is stated to reach 3.70GHz. This marks an improvement from the A16 chip's clock rate of 3.46GHz.