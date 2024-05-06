iPhone 15 Pro Max becomes best-selling smartphone in Q1 2024, outpacing Samsung models: Report
Counterpoint Research's report reveals iPhone 15 Pro Max as the top-selling smartphone in Q1 2024, with other iPhone models and Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra following suit, showcasing a shift towards premium devices.
A new report from Counterpoint Research has highlighted the most popular smartphones in the first quarter of 2024, with Apple's high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max taking the lead. The report, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows that the newest flagship from Apple was the best-selling smartphone, beating out other iPhone models as well as Samsung's flagship and mid-range devices.