A new report from Counterpoint Research has highlighted the most popular smartphones in the first quarter of 2024, with Apple's high-end iPhone 15 Pro Max taking the lead. The report, spotted by 9to5Mac, shows that the newest flagship from Apple was the best-selling smartphone, beating out other iPhone models as well as Samsung's flagship and mid-range devices.

According to Counterpoint's data, released on their website this morning, the iPhone 15 Pro Max claimed the top spot among the best-selling smartphones in Q1 2024. The next three positions were filled by other iPhone models, with the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 14 coming in second, third, and fourth, respectively. Samsung's Galaxy S24 Ultra took the fifth spot, while the Galaxy A15 5G and A54 secured sixth and seventh.

Moreover, the report also highlighted that the iPhone 15 Plus secured the eighth position, whereas the Galaxy S24 and A34 rounded out the top 10.

One interesting finding from Counterpoint's report is that, in a non-seasonal quarter, it's typically the base model iPhone that outsells the Pro versions. However, this time, the iPhone 15 Pro Max led the way, suggesting a growing preference for premium smartphones among consumers. Counterpoint attributes this trend to customers holding onto their devices for longer periods before upgrading.

The report estimates that the sales of iPhone Pro models contributed to over 60 percent of Apple's smartphone revenue. This is a significant increase from Q1 2020, when Pro devices accounted for just 24 percent of iPhone sales, rising to over 50 percent in Q1 2024.

This trend towards higher-end smartphone sales aligns with earlier reports from January, which indicated that Apple out-sold Samsung in 2023. Despite the positive momentum for Apple's premium segment, overall iPhone sales declined by 10 percent in Q1 2024 compared to the same period in 2023. However, strong revenue from Apple's Services division helped stabilize the company's overall revenue for the quarter.

