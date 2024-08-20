California-based tech giant Apple is on the brink of launching its new iPhone 16 series, which marks nearly a year since the iPhone 15 made its debut. Although the official release date for the iPhone 16 models has not been disclosed, excitement is building around the anticipated features of the upcoming devices. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 has made headlines again with a significant price drop on Flipkart as part of their Month-End Mobiles Fest, running until August 26.

Currently, the 128GB version of the iPhone 15 is available on Walmart-owned Flipkart for ₹64,999, a substantial reduction from Apple's official price of ₹79,600. This represents a direct discount of ₹14,601, with no special conditions attached—a rare and noteworthy deal on a device that was Apple's flagship just a year ago.

In addition to this flat discount, the e-commerce giant offers an exchange deal that could knock up to ₹42,100 off the price, depending on the usage and condition of the phone being traded in. However, buyers should be aware that the actual exchange value might be less than the maximum amount advertised.

Since this is likely the most significant discount we will see on the iPhone 15, it is worth noting that Flipkart has opted not to include any additional bank offers for this deal. Potential buyers should act quickly, as prices and availability are subject to change before the sale period concludes.

As for the upcoming iPhone 16 series, rumors suggest that the standard models will receive only minor enhancements, such as a slightly larger battery, an updated chipset, and subtle design tweaks. With prices expected to rise for the new models, those without budget constraints may want to hold off and see what the iPhone 16 has to offer before making a purchase decision.

