iPhone 15 receives a MASSIVE price cut ahead of iPhone 16 launch: Check discount details
The iPhone 15 is now available at ₹64,999 on Flipkart during their Month-End Mobiles Fest, which ends on August 26. As Apple prepares to launch the iPhone 16 series, excitement builds around its anticipated features and minor enhancements.
California-based tech giant Apple is on the brink of launching its new iPhone 16 series, which marks nearly a year since the iPhone 15 made its debut. Although the official release date for the iPhone 16 models has not been disclosed, excitement is building around the anticipated features of the upcoming devices. Meanwhile, the iPhone 15 has made headlines again with a significant price drop on Flipkart as part of their Month-End Mobiles Fest, running until August 26.