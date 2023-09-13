iPhone 15’s make in India status further diversifies Apple’s supply chain

iPhone 15’s make in India status further diversifies Apple’s supply chain4 min read 13 Sep 2023, 01:00 AM IST
The iPhone 15, launched with a higher resolution OLED display, a higher resolution 48MP camera, the A16 Bionic custom processor designed in-house for the iPhone 14 Pro last year will be available in India starting 22 September, and is priced onward of ₹79900
New Delhi: On Tuesday, Apple unveiled its latest generation smartphone, the iPhone 15 lineup, at its Apple Park headquarters in Cupertino, California. While the smartphones in the lineup were largely in line with Apple’s incremental upgrades offered every year, this year marked the first time that Apple began assembling its latest generation iPhones in time for the first batch of the smartphones to be sold—in India and around the world.