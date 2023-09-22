iPhone 15 Sale LIVE: Apple's much-awaited iPhone 15 smartphone lineup will be available for sale in India and other countries from today. The premier smartphone lineup was unveiled at the Apple's Wonderlust event on September 12 and the pre-bookings for the smartphones started on September 15 at 5:30 pm.
Apple customers can purchase the latest iPhone lineup from the company's official stores and its website from 8:00 am today.
The latest iPhone lineup includes four models: the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Plus, iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max.
The cheapest of the four new phones, the iPhone 15, will be available in India at a price of ₹79,900 for the 128GB version, while customers will have to pay ₹89,900 for the 256GB storage variant and ₹1,09,900 for the 512GB storage variant.
The iPhone 15 Plus will be available at a price of ₹89,900 for the 128GB variant, ₹99,900 for the 256GB variant and ₹1,19,900 for the 512GB variant.
The higher-end iPhone 15 Pro will cost ₹1,34,900 for the 128GB storage variant, ₹1,44,900 for the 256GB variant, ₹1,64,900 for the 512GB variant and ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB variant.
The iPhone 15 Pro Max will cost ₹1,59,900 for the 256GB version, ₹1,79,900 for the 512GB version and ₹1,99,900 for the 1TB version.
iPhone 15 Live updates: Five reasons you should avoid the iPhone 15 Pro lineup
Interestingly, the Apple Pro series is generating a lot of buzz in the tech world due to its high demand. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the demand for the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max is strong and surpasses that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the previous year. In contrast, the demand for the iPhone 15 Pro model is less compared to its predecessor, with Kuo suggesting that more customers are inclined towards the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.
However, there are a few reasons you should consider buying iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro.
iPhone 15 Live updates: Actor R Madhavan shares picture of 'Made in India' iPhone 15
iPhone 15 Sale LIVE: Specifications of Apple's flagship smartphones
Apple's iPhone 15 comes with a display size of 6.1 inches while the company has significantly boosted the brightness to an impressive 2000 nits, doubling the previous generation's capability. The standard iPhone 15 also boasts an enhanced camera system, featuring a 48MP primary camera with a quad-pixel sensor and 100 percent Focus Pixels for rapid autofocus. It employs a 24MP super-high-resolution default setting, ensuring detailed and sharp images while maintaining efficiency in image size.
Additionally, users of the iPhone 15 can utilize the 2x Telephoto lens to capture photos at 0.5x, 1x, and 2x zoom levels. The device introduces a new Smart HDR system and a feature that automates Portrait photo capture without the need for manual mode switching.The iPhone 15 Plus features the remarkable Dynamic Island, initially introduced in the iPhone 14 Pro, delivering an enhanced and dynamic user interface. Alongside its boosted performance, the iPhone 15 Plus introduces a vibrant color palette to enrich your experience.
The iPhone 15 Plus retains its 6.7-inch display size, but Apple has elevated the bar by increasing the maximum brightness to an impressive 2000 nits.
The iPhone 15 Plus retains its 6.7-inch display size, but Apple has elevated the bar by increasing the maximum brightness to an impressive 2000 nits.
The iPhone 15 Pro and Pro Max models feature a titanium chassis that is not only lighter but also more durable, with a brushed effect that minimizes fingerprint smudges. Additionally, a USB-C port is now located at the bottom for enhanced connectivity.
Apple has maintained the 6.7-inch OLED screen from the previous Pro Max model and a 6.1-inch screen for the Pro version. Both Pro models come with Super Retina XDR displays that incorporate ProMotion technology. They support the always-on display feature and the recently introduced StandBy mode in iOS 17, delivering a dynamic and power-efficient visual experience.
The iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max are both powered by the A17 Pro chip, a powerhouse that Apple asserts offers unparalleled performance within the smartphone landscape, potentially reaching the levels of high-end PCs. With a redesigned GPU at its core, Apple envisions these devices as revolutionary, capable of taking the mobile gaming experience to unprecedented heights.
