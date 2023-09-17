iPhone 15 series launch: Croma, Amazon, Flipkart, Vijay Sales unveil special discounts2 min read 17 Sep 2023, 06:50 AM IST
Apple fans in India can pre-order the iPhone 15 series from major retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon. Discounts and trade-in incentives are available.
In India, Apple fans are set for a treat as the highly awaited iPhone 15 series release date is just around the corner. Major stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon have launched their exclusive deals just for buyers looking to get their hands on the newest Apple products, sweetening the bargain even further.