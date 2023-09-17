Apple fans in India can pre-order the iPhone 15 series from major retailers like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon. Discounts and trade-in incentives are available.

In India, Apple fans are set for a treat as the highly awaited iPhone 15 series release date is just around the corner. Major stores like Croma, Vijay Sales, Flipkart, and Amazon have launched their exclusive deals just for buyers looking to get their hands on the newest Apple products, sweetening the bargain even further. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Croma The pre-booking craze for the Apple Watch Series 9, Apple Watch Ultra 2, and iPhone 15 series has begun at Croma. Customers can pre-book online or in person at one of the physical stores. Pre-orders placed online must be paid for in full, however, Croma's actual stores provide a more economical option by only requesting a nominal sum of Rs. 2,000. Apart from this, it has more options listed below:

1) You can save ₹5,000 on the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus or ₹4,000 on the Pro models by using your HDFC credit card or making EMI payments. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

2) Enjoy up to ₹6,000 in exchange incentives when you trade in your outdated smartphone.

3) No-cost EMI options available for up to 24 months.

4) To be eligible to win tickets to Croma Sunburn Cruise Control 4.0, pre-order before September 18. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Vijay Sales Vijay Sales, another reputable name in the retail of electronics, is prepared to provide the iPhone 15 series at affordable prices. Pre-orders for Apple's full iPhone 15 series may be made, with the entry-level model starting at Rs. 79,900. Credit card users from HDFC Bank can benefit from a Rs. 4,000 immediate discount and the ease of a no-cost EMI.

Amazon The well-known online retailer Amazon is prepared to provide iPhone fans with a streamlined pre-order process. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus begin at ₹89,900, while prices for the Pro model begin at ₹1,84,900 for the 1TB model. HDFC Bank credit cardholders are eligible for a flat INR 5000 in immediate savings. Despite being pre-orderable, Amazon informs buyers that shipping will start as early as September 23, just one day after the product is officially released on September 22.

Flipkart Flipkart also offers special discounts for iPhone 15 series pre-orders. Pre-orders for the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus begin at ₹89,900, while other versions appear to be out of stock. Credit card EMI transactions with Kotak Bank receive a 10% instant discount, while HDFC Bank credit cardholders can benefit from a Rs. 5,000 discount. Receive up to Rs. 51,000 off your new iPhone when you trade in your old one. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}