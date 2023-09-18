iPhone 15 vs iPhone 15 Pro: 5 Reasons not to buy the pro model

Apple has recently launched its much awaited iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, iPhone 15 Plus and iPhone 15 Pro Max in India. The devices will officially go on sale. The Pro variant of the iPhone 15 series features A17 Pro chip, a titanium design and an Action button.

Interestingly, the Apple Pro series is generating a lot of buzz in the tech world due to its high demand. According to analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the demand for the recently released iPhone 15 Pro Max is strong and surpasses that of the iPhone 14 Pro Max from the previous year. In contrast, the demand for the iPhone 15 Pro model is less compared to its predecessor, with Kuo suggesting that more customers are inclined towards the iPhone 15 Pro Max this year.

However, here are five reasons you should consider buying iPhone 15 rather than iPhone 15 Pro:

Dull colour options

The iPhone 15 Pro variants feature very dull colours such as Blue Titanium, Natural Titanium, White Titanium and Black Titanium. These colour options do not look pretty compared to the vibrant and bright colour variants that are offered with iPhone 15. Moreover, as per industry experts, it is likely that Apple has chosen these bland colours due to the titanium design of the smartphone.

Significant updates in iPhone 15

Apple has enhanced the standard iPhone 15 with notable upgrades, offering excellent value for your money. To begin with, it features a 48MP primary camera and incorporates the Dynamic Island cutout, initially introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro. Additionally, the display has been upgraded, now capable of delivering an impressive 2,000 nits of brightness for outdoor use.

The California based tech giant has made substantial improvements to the iPhone 15, making it a compelling option compared to the iPhone 15 Pro. Starting at just ₹79,900, it offers a considerably lower price point while sacrificing only a few features like ProMotion and a 5x telephoto camera system.

Same storage

The iPhone 15 Pro comes equipped with a 48MP primary camera capable of capturing ProRAW images and shooting 4K/60FPS ProRes videos, which can consume a significant amount of storage space. Nonetheless, the device still begins with a 128GB storage capacity, which may not be adequate for professionals looking to fully utilize the camera's capabilities.

Given that the iPhone 15 Pro can now capture photos in HEIF at four times the previous resolution, Apple has not provided a higher starting storage capacity for the iPhone 15 Pro. This means that professionals aiming to maximize the phone's camera capabilities will have to incur additional costs for additional storage.

Apple’s software upgrade policy

Apple designs iPhones with durability in mind, aiming for them to have a longer lifespan compared to other smartphones in the market. This translates to a robust software support system, ensuring that your iPhone receives major iOS software updates for a minimum of five years.

If the user owns a relatively recent iPhone model, like the iPhone 12 Pro or even the iPhone 13, there is no necessity to transition to the iPhone 15 Pro. Their existing phone remains entirely proficient in satisfying their requirements. They can conserve their earnings and await Apple's introduction of an iPhone with more substantial improvements.

No change in charging speed

As we evaluate both positive and negative aspects, it's important to note that the iPhone 15 Pro doesn't follow the path of certain Android phones that leverage USB-C connectivity to achieve faster charging rates. As per a report by Tom’s guide, it appears that the iPhone 15 Pro still maintains the same 20W charging speed that Apple has used for quite some time.

Considering the Apple's Pro model, there might have been an expectation for it to at least attempt to match the 45W charging speeds seen in devices like the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, adds the report.