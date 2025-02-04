Nothing has teased a new camera button for upcoming Phone 3a that looks a lot like the Camera Control, unveiled with the iPhone 16 series.

Nothing is preparing to launch its latest mid-range smartphones, the Nothing Phone 3a and Nothing Phone 3a Pro, next month. Ahead of the launch, Nothing has started teasing details about the upcoming smartphone, and in the latest leak it has hinted at a new button that looks a lot like the camera control on the iPhone 16.

In a post on its social media handles, Nothing shared an X-ray like side image of the Phone 3a which prominently highlights a new button right of the volume rockers.

"Your second memory, one click away.", While the caption shared by Nothing along with the post is ambiguous as it gets, the size of new button does more or less confirm that Nothing will be the latest in line to copy the new feature from Apple.

Similar to the camera control on the iPhone 16 series, the Nothing Phone 3a should be able to click pictures and record videos. It is hard to imagine a mid-range phone coming with a touch-sensitive sensor and it is more likely that the Phone 3a will get a capacitive button.

Nothing Phone 3a specifciations: According to leaks, the Nothing Phone (3a) could be powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 3 processor, the same SoC found in phones such as the Realme 14 Pro+ and Redmi Note 14 Pro+. However, it remains to be seen whether the switch from MediaTek to Snapdragon chipsets will result in a performance boost for the upcoming device.

Although there is no concrete news about the phone's display (3a), it is safe to assume that the phone could rock the same 6.7-inch 120Hz AMOLED display as its predecessor. The phone is also likely to feature the same in-display optical fingerprint sensor as the previous generation.