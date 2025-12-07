iPhone 16 for under ₹40,000 on Flipkart? Here’s how the deal works and 3 reasons to buy

Flipkart’s ongoing Buy Buy 2025 sale is serving up some of the biggest year-end technology deals, and one of the standout offers is on Apple’s iPhone 16. The handset, launched last year, can effectively be purchased for under ₹40,000 when bank discounts and exchange bonuses are stacked.

How the price drops under ₹ 40,000 The 128 GB variant of the iPhone 16 is listed at a sale price of ₹69,900. Shoppers using a Flipkart SBI Bank credit card receive an instant discount of ₹4,920. Flipkart is also offering a generous exchange scheme, with values dependent on the model and condition of the device being traded in, as well as regional eligibility based on the delivery postcode.

While the exchange credit can technically reach as high as ₹68,050 on select devices, even a realistic exchange value of around ₹30,000 brings the effective cost comfortably below the ₹40,000 mark. This makes the iPhone 16 one of the most aggressively priced Apple handsets in the current holiday-season promotions.

Why the iPhone 16 still makes sense in 2025 Despite not being Apple’s latest model, the iPhone 16 remains a strong contender for buyers seeking top-tier performance at a more accessible price.

Solid performance with long-term reliability The phone runs on Apple’s A18 chipset paired with 8 GB of RAM, ensuring smooth performance across apps, games and emerging on-device AI features. Apple’s long software support cycle makes it a safe future-proof option for those planning to keep their phone for several years.

Improved camera hardware The 48-megapixel main sensor, refreshed ultra-wide lens and dedicated Camera Control button collectively elevate the photography experience. Faster access to shooting tools and better low-light results help the iPhone 16 hold its own against newer rivals.

Better battery life and modern connectivity Apple has refined battery optimisation on the device, delivering longer runtime on a single charge. Faster wired charging, MagSafe support and improved 5G performance contribute to a smoother day-to-day experience.

A strong deal for upgraders With a steep effective discount and hardware that remains competitive, Flipkart’s offer positions the iPhone 16 as an appealing option for users who want flagship-grade performance without paying 2025 flagship prices.

