Leaks purportedly revealing the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 lineup have emerged online, offering a glimpse into the rear design and potential size enhancements of Apple's forthcoming models. Shared on X by Sonny Dickson, the images showcase four dummy units representing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, reported MacRumors.

These dummy models serve as placeholders for real devices, typically used for display or testing purposes.

Reportedly, the images provide a clear view of the slightly larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max, which are anticipated to increase from 6.1 to 6.3 inches and 6.7 to 6.9 inches, respectively, compared to their predecessors. Additionally, the images depict how these sizes stack up against the other models within the lineup.

While the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to maintain their current screen sizes of 6.1 and 6.7 inches, respectively, rumors suggest they may feature a redesigned vertical camera array to accommodate spatial video capture. Notably, since the iPhone 13, Apple's non-Pro iPhone models have sported diagonally arranged dual rear cameras.

Moreover, the excitement over Apple's forthcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is building, with rumors suggesting a substantial increase in display size. A recent report from The Elec, cited by 9To5Mac, reveals that Apple plans to use a novel technology called "Border Reduction Structure" (BRS) to accomplish this goal.

The groundbreaking BRS technology is designed to reduce the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models, signaling a shift towards a sleeker design. By implementing an advanced under-display system, Apple intends to significantly slim down the bezels, a change expected to transform the visual experience for users.

As customary, the entire iPhone 16 lineup is anticipated to be unveiled in the fall, aligning with Apple's usual release schedule.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!