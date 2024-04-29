iPhone 16 leak shows bigger Pro models and new vertical camera design: Report
Leaks revealing Apple's iPhone 16 lineup showcase dummy units depicting the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max. Notable changes include larger sizes and redesigned cameras.
Leaks purportedly revealing the upcoming Apple iPhone 16 lineup have emerged online, offering a glimpse into the rear design and potential size enhancements of Apple's forthcoming models. Shared on X by Sonny Dickson, the images showcase four dummy units representing the iPhone 16, iPhone 16 Pro, iPhone 16 Plus, and iPhone 16 Pro Max, reported MacRumors.