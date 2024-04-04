iPhone 16 leak: Stylish colour choices, revamped design and matte finish expected
New leaks and rumors suggest significant design enhancements for the iPhone 16 Pro, including a range of color options and advanced glass coloring technology. The device is rumored to feature a revolutionary glass back and a luxurious matte finish, setting it apart from its predecessors.
As the anticipated release of the iPhone 16 draws closer, new leaks and rumors continue to surface, offering glimpses into what Apple may have in store for its latest flagship models. Recent reports suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro is poised to introduce significant design enhancements, potentially changing the appearance and build of the high-end device.