iPhone 16 leaks: Apple likely to bring back iPhone X like vertical camera layout. Everything we know so far
Apple may bring back key design element from iPhone X for iPhone 16 series, with new camera features including 48MP ultra-wide angle lens and 5x zoom for iPhone 16 Pro. iPhone 16 Pro models expected to have larger displays and new anti-reflective technology.
AApple is expected to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series at an event in September this year. However, ahead of the much-anticipated event, the rumour mills have been in full swing, hinting at the key details of the upcoming devices. Now, a new rumour has suggested that Apple might be bringing back a key design element from the iPhone X for the iPhone 16 series.