Apple is expected to unveil its flagship iPhone 16 series at an event in September this year. However, ahead of the much-anticipated event, the rumour mills have been in full swing, hinting at the key details of the upcoming devices. Now, a new rumour has suggested that Apple might be bringing back a key design element from the iPhone X for the iPhone 16 series.

According to a new post by tipster Majin Bu, citing the iPhone 16 series camera protector, Apple is likely to opt for a vertical camera layout for the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus. In addition, the iPhone 15 Pro model is likely to get a new 48MP ultra-wide angle lens. This sensor is expected to be 1/2.55 inch with 0.7µm pixel dimensions, promising more detailed images and an improved macro mode.

The iPhone 16 Pro could also feature a 5x zoom camera, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max's zoom functionality is expected to remain unchanged from the iPhone 15 Pro Max. The main camera on the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumoured to get a slight upgrade with a custom 48MP Sony IMX903 sensor with a 1/1.14-inch size, a modest improvement over the previous Sony IMX-803 sensor.

iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Apple likely to increase display size Meanwhile, previous leaks had suggested that Apple is likely to increase the screen size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. Citing leaked dummy images, earlier reports had suggested that these models would come with 6.3-inch and 6.9-inch displays, respectively - each 0.2 inches larger than the displays on last year's Pro models. However, the iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus are expected to retain the same display sizes as their predecessors.

Additionally, the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumoured to feature a new anti-reflective technology designed to reduce lens glare. They may also incorporate the latest tetraprism zoom technology from the iPhone 15 Pro models to improve zoom capabilities.

