According to a banner listing on Flipkart, the iPhone 16 Plus will soon be available for ₹ 73,999. Here are the details.

If you're in the market for a new iPhone, we would suggest holding out for Flipkart's Republic Day sale, which it is calling the ‘Monumental Sale.’ This will run from January 14 to January 19, with early access on January 13 for Plus members. During the sale, several iPhones will be discounted, including the iPhone 16 Plus, which has an MRP of ₹89,900. Based on a banner listing by Flipkart, the device will be available for ₹73,999, inclusive of all offers. Here's what we know about the deal so far. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

iPhone 16 Plus To Be Available For ₹ 73,999 (Effective), But You Can Already Score A Great Deal Flipkart hasn't yet revealed how you'll be able to buy the phone at this price, but based on past trends, we've seen Flipkart typically offer an effective price that can be achieved by combining bank offers and exchange bonuses. So, this price will likely be attainable when you combine both.

That being said, the phone is already discounted on Flipkart and you can get it for ₹9,000 off compared to its MRP. Currently, the phone is listed for ₹84,900, which is already ₹5,000 off its MRP. You can get an additional ₹4,000 off if you choose to pay using a compatible credit card, bringing the net effective price down to ₹80,900, which is ₹9,000 less than the MRP. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Please note: By the time you read this, the deal on Flipkart may have ended.

Is The iPhone 16 Plus Worth It And Who Should Buy It? The iPhone 16 Plus is similar to the iPhone 16, but it comes in a larger form factor at 6.7 inches and features a bigger battery. It retains all the features of the iPhone 16, including the camera controls, the Apple A18 processor, and the rear camera setup consisting of a 48-megapixel main camera and a 12-megapixel ultra-wide camera, which can also take optical-quality zoom shots. The front camera is 12 megapixels.

The base variant of the phone, which retails for ₹89,900, comes with 128GB of storage. If you're considering the iPhone 16 Plus, there are two main reasons: firstly, you'll want the larger screen, as the iPhone 16 has a 6.1-inch display, which may not suit everyone. Secondly, with the iPhone 16 Plus, you'll get a much larger battery, resulting in significantly better battery life. If you're a heavy user, the iPhone 16 Plus will be the better choice. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

It comes in five colours: Black, Pink, Teal, Ultramarine, and White, and is available in a 512GB variant as well. For around ₹80,000, this is a great deal, and if you plan to keep your iPhone for a long time, it should last you for several years. The iPhone 16 Plus is a great option, despite the fact that the model isn't particularly popular.