iPhone 16 price drops to ₹19,655 on Flipkart: How to get Apple's smartphone for under ₹20,000

Apple's iPhone 16 is available at a potentially lower effective price on Flipkart, giving buyers a chance to purchase the smartphone for less than ₹20,000. This offer is valid for the 128GB model, which has been priced at ₹69,900 on e-commerce platforms. A combination of an eligible bank discount and exchange offer can be used by buyers to lower the final purchase price.

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According to a deal spotted on Flipkart and first reported by Cashify on November 10, the discount is currently offered on Flipkart till November 11, 2026. As per the terms of the Flipkart deal, customers with a valid Flipkart Axis Bank credit card can avail a discount of ₹3,495. Along with this, the platform is offering an exchange benefit of up to ₹46,750. The effective price with both benefits at their maximum level will be ₹19,655. The final amount will, however, depend on the conditions, location, and the exchange device's offer eligibility.

iPhone 16 Flipkart deal: Price and discounts explained The 128GB iPhone 16 in Black is available on Flipkart for ₹69,900. This is an eligible Flipkart Axis Bank credit card offer that brings the price down by ₹3,495, making it ₹66,405 before the exchange.

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Additionally, customers can save money by swapping in a qualifying used phone device. The best-case scenario for Flipkart would be users getting up to ₹46,750 in exchange value, which would reduce the final price to ₹19,655.

Here is the complete price breakdown:

Deal details Price iPhone 16 (128GB) ₹ 69,900 Axis Bank discount ₹ 3,495 Price after bank discount ₹ 66,405 Maximum exchange benefit ₹ 46,750 Potential effective price ₹ 19,655

Flipkart is also showcasing an SBI Bank offer at a discount rate of ₹3,970. This will depend on the card in use and the terms of the offer that are applicable.

How to get the lowest price on the iPhone 16 on Flipkart? To avail the maximum discount, buyers should select the 128GB iPhone 16 variant and check the available bank offers at checkout. They will also have to enter the delivery pincode to check the exchange availability.

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Once the customer has chosen a suitable old phone, they can check its exchange value. The final amount to be paid will be shown at checkout. The amount of exchange benefit will depend on the model, condition and eligibility of the device.

Is the iPhone 16 worth buying under ₹ 20,000? With this effective pricing, the iPhone 16 may prove to be a great buy for those looking to upgrade from an older smartphone. However, the ₹19,655 price is not a flat discount available to every customer.

If Axis Bank's offer is available to buyers, they will have to pay a minimum of ₹66,405 without an eligible exchange device. Those considering the purchase should check the final exchange valuation and bank discount before placing an order.

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About the Author Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and...Read More ✕ Pragya Singha Roy Pragya is a Technology reporter with over four years of experience in digital media and content writing. She holds a Master’s degree in Journalism and has covered a wide range of stories spanning space, smartphones, gadgets, artificial intelligence, emerging technologies and the ways technology is transforming everyday life. She focuses on breaking down complex technology and science developments into clear, engaging, and reader-friendly stories, with a keen interest in emerging trends and their real-world impact. Before joining her current newsroom, Pragya worked with News9Live, where she covered the technology beat extensively, reporting on smartphones, consumer technology, AI, space and science, while also contributing to video and visual content. Her experience includes breaking news, explainers, SEO-driven stories, product coverage, interviews, unboxing videos and live event reporting. She has also covered major technology and AI events, giving her experience in both newsroom and on-ground reporting. Beyond journalism, Pragya is an avid gamer and a passionate reader of fiction. She enjoys exploring immersive worlds through games and books, with a particular interest in stories that offer new perspectives, ideas, and experiences.