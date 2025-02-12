If you missed out on buying the iPhone 16 during last year's festive sales and earlier this year during the Republic Day sale, now is another chance to buy the iPhone 16 wireless model on Amazon. While the pricing is not as aggressive as on better days, this is still a great price for the iPhone 16. How low, you ask? Well, you can get the iPhone 16 for under ₹70,000 using these offers on Amazon. Read on for the details.

iPhone 16 Under ₹ 70,000 on Amazon: How This Deal Works Firstly, let us tell you that the iPhone 16 (128GB) price on Amazon varies depending on the colour you choose. For example, the Ultramarine 128GB model is listed at ₹73,900, while the Black model costs ₹74,700. The lowest price we spotted was for the Pink model, coming in at ₹72,400.

For reference, in this article, we are considering the Black model, priced at ₹74,400. This is already a reduction from its MRP of ₹79,900, representing a 7% price drop. To get an even better deal, you can combine bank offers.

If you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an instant ₹4,000 discount on both EMI and full-payment transactions, bringing the price down to ₹70,400. However, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get it for even less.

How? Firstly, when paying with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you receive an instant ₹2,500 discount on non-EMI transactions, bringing the price down to ₹71,900. Additionally, after your billing cycle, you will receive ₹3,595 cashback. However, you must have an Amazon Prime account. This brings the net effective price down to ₹68,305, which is a great price for the iPhone 16 (128GB) model.

Note: By the time you read this article, the prices may have changed.

Should You Wait for the iPhone SE 4 or Buy the iPhone 16 Now? As it stands, the iPhone 16 is currently the most affordable way to experience Apple Intelligence on an iPhone. However, based on rumours, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to take that crown from the iPhone 16, offering Apple Intelligence at a mid-range price.

That being said, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature only a single-camera setup and will not include the Dynamic Island like the iPhone 16. Additionally, it is unlikely to have the new Camera Control button.