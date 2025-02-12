Hello User
Business News/ Technology / News/  iPhone 16 price slashed by over 10,000 on Amazon – How to get the best deal

iPhone 16 price slashed by over ₹10,000 on Amazon – How to get the best deal

Shaurya Sharma

Here is how to get the iPhone 16 for under 70,000 using these offers on Amazon.

iPhone 16 has been discounted again.
Our Picks

Our Picks

If you missed out on buying the iPhone 16 during last year's festive sales and earlier this year during the Republic Day sale, now is another chance to buy the iPhone 16 wireless model on Amazon. While the pricing is not as aggressive as on better days, this is still a great price for the iPhone 16. How low, you ask? Well, you can get the iPhone 16 for under 70,000 using these offers on Amazon. Read on for the details.

iPhone 16 Under 70,000 on Amazon: How This Deal Works

Firstly, let us tell you that the iPhone 16 (128GB) price on Amazon varies depending on the colour you choose. For example, the Ultramarine 128GB model is listed at 73,900, while the Black model costs 74,700. The lowest price we spotted was for the Pink model, coming in at 72,400.

For reference, in this article, we are considering the Black model, priced at 74,400. This is already a reduction from its MRP of 79,900, representing a 7% price drop. To get an even better deal, you can combine bank offers.

If you have an ICICI Bank credit card, you can get an instant 4,000 discount on both EMI and full-payment transactions, bringing the price down to 70,400. However, if you have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you can get it for even less.

How? Firstly, when paying with the Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card, you receive an instant 2,500 discount on non-EMI transactions, bringing the price down to 71,900. Additionally, after your billing cycle, you will receive 3,595 cashback. However, you must have an Amazon Prime account. This brings the net effective price down to 68,305, which is a great price for the iPhone 16 (128GB) model.

Note: By the time you read this article, the prices may have changed.

Should You Wait for the iPhone SE 4 or Buy the iPhone 16 Now?

As it stands, the iPhone 16 is currently the most affordable way to experience Apple Intelligence on an iPhone. However, based on rumours, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to take that crown from the iPhone 16, offering Apple Intelligence at a mid-range price.

That being said, the iPhone SE 4 is expected to feature only a single-camera setup and will not include the Dynamic Island like the iPhone 16. Additionally, it is unlikely to have the new Camera Control button.

If your main priority is experiencing Apple Intelligence on a new iPhone, it might be worth waiting for the SE 4, especially if it launches at a lower price. However, if you want a more feature-rich experience, you should definitely opt for the iPhone 16 now.

