iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks: Larger screens, heavier build, and enhanced camera specs expected
As the iPhone 16 series launch nears, notable upgrades are expected: larger displays (6.3-inch for Pro, 6.9-inch for Pro Max), increased weight, enhanced cameras (including a 48MP Ultra Wide and super telephoto periscope), bigger batteries, and exclusive AI features for the Pro models.
As the launch of the iPhone 16 series draws closer, leaks and predictions about the new devices are ramping up. Enthusiasts and analysts are eagerly speculating about the potential enhancements that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will bring. Based on the latest information, five significant upgrades are expected for these next-generation models.