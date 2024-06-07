Explore
CricIt
Active Stocks
Fri Jun 07 2024 15:29:58
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 178.70 3.90%
  1. Wipro share price
  2. 484.25 5.04%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 438.75 0.68%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 829.70 1.56%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 309.70 3.06%
Business News/ Technology / News/  iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks: Larger screens, heavier build, and enhanced camera specs expected
BackBack

iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max leaks: Larger screens, heavier build, and enhanced camera specs expected

Livemint

As the iPhone 16 series launch nears, notable upgrades are expected: larger displays (6.3-inch for Pro, 6.9-inch for Pro Max), increased weight, enhanced cameras (including a 48MP Ultra Wide and super telephoto periscope), bigger batteries, and exclusive AI features for the Pro models.

The image provides a clear view of the slightly larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (X: @SonnyDickson)Premium
The image provides a clear view of the slightly larger dimensions of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max (X: @SonnyDickson)

As the launch of the iPhone 16 series draws closer, leaks and predictions about the new devices are ramping up. Enthusiasts and analysts are eagerly speculating about the potential enhancements that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will bring. Based on the latest information, five significant upgrades are expected for these next-generation models.

First, the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to increase significantly. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could boast a 6.9-inch display. This is a notable increase from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch and iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch screens, providing users with a more expansive viewing experience.

Secondly, the larger screens are likely to result in a slight increase in the devices' weight. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will weigh approximately 194 grams, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max around 225 grams. Despite the increased weight, the thickness of both models is expected to remain consistent with their predecessors at 8.25 mm.

In terms of photography, significant upgrades are expected for the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Reports indicate that both models will feature a 48MP Ultra Wide camera. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, in particular, is rumored to include a larger main camera equipped with a Sony IMX903 sensor. Additionally, it may also come with a super telephoto periscope camera, enhancing its zoom capabilities and overall photography performance.

The fourth major upgrade pertains to battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be powered by a 3355mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could come with a more substantial 4676mAh battery. These larger batteries are anticipated to provide users with longer usage times, catering to the demands of the more powerful hardware and larger displays.

Lastly, Apple is likely to introduce new AI features with the iPhone 16 series. While some of these enhancements will be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC event, it is believed that certain AI capabilities will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max. 

 

 

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!

Catch all the Technology News and Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates & Live Business News.
More Less
Published: 07 Jun 2024, 03:42 PM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue