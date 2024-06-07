As the launch of the iPhone 16 series draws closer, leaks and predictions about the new devices are ramping up. Enthusiasts and analysts are eagerly speculating about the potential enhancements that the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max will bring. Based on the latest information, five significant upgrades are expected for these next-generation models.

First, the display size of the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is anticipated to increase significantly. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to feature a 6.3-inch screen, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could boast a 6.9-inch display. This is a notable increase from the iPhone 15 Pro's 6.1-inch and iPhone 15 Pro Max's 6.7-inch screens, providing users with a more expansive viewing experience.

Secondly, the larger screens are likely to result in a slight increase in the devices' weight. Rumors suggest that the iPhone 16 Pro will weigh approximately 194 grams, and the iPhone 16 Pro Max around 225 grams. Despite the increased weight, the thickness of both models is expected to remain consistent with their predecessors at 8.25 mm.

In terms of photography, significant upgrades are expected for the cameras on the iPhone 16 Pro models. Reports indicate that both models will feature a 48MP Ultra Wide camera. The iPhone 16 Pro Max, in particular, is rumored to include a larger main camera equipped with a Sony IMX903 sensor. Additionally, it may also come with a super telephoto periscope camera, enhancing its zoom capabilities and overall photography performance.

The fourth major upgrade pertains to battery life. The iPhone 16 Pro is expected to be powered by a 3355mAh battery, while the iPhone 16 Pro Max could come with a more substantial 4676mAh battery. These larger batteries are anticipated to provide users with longer usage times, catering to the demands of the more powerful hardware and larger displays.

Lastly, Apple is likely to introduce new AI features with the iPhone 16 series. While some of these enhancements will be unveiled at the upcoming WWDC event, it is believed that certain AI capabilities will be exclusive to the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

3.6 Crore Indians visited in a single day choosing us as India's undisputed platform for General Election Results. Explore the latest updates here!