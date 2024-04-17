iPhone 16 Pro camera leak: ALD coating set to transform photography experience, report suggests
Anticipation for the iPhone 16 release grows as rumors suggest groundbreaking camera upgrades, including an ALD coating to mitigate lens flare. Speculations also swirl around iOS 18 updates, promising a revamped iPhone experience.
As anticipation builds for the release of Apple's iPhone 16 lineup, leaks and rumors continue to fuel excitement, particularly surrounding the Pro models' camera advancements. Recent reports suggest that Apple is exploring groundbreaking technologies to enhance the photography capabilities of its flagship devices.