iPhone 16 Pro Diwali deals: Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales & more – Who’s offering more discount?

With Diwali just around the corner on October 20, 2025, smartphone buyers are gearing up for one of the biggest festive shopping seasons of the year. E-commerce platforms like Flipkart, Croma, Vijay Sales, and more are rolling out huge discounts on popular devices, including Apple’s iPhone 16 Pro, laptops, smartwatches, tablets, and more.

Advertisement

The iPhone 16 Pro continues to be a strong contender for buyers even after the launch of the iPhone 17 series in September this year. Its 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology delivers a smooth 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, offering crisp visuals and responsive scrolling. The phone’s design combines a durable titanium frame with a textured matte glass back, striking a balance between premium aesthetics and robustness.

For buyers considering a switch from Android or entering the Apple ecosystem, this festive season presents a compelling opportunity. Here is a breakdown of where to get the best deals:

5 Online platforms offering discounts on iPhone 16 Pro Flipkart: The 256GB iPhone 16 Pro is available for ₹ 1,04,999, down from ₹ 1,19,900. Flipkart Axis credit card users can save an additional ₹ 4,000. There’s also an exchange offer of up to ₹ 61,900, depending on the condition of your old smartphone.

The 256GB iPhone 16 Pro is available for 1,04,999, down from 1,19,900. Flipkart Axis credit card users can save an additional 4,000. There’s also an exchange offer of up to 61,900, depending on the condition of your old smartphone. Croma: Selling the 256GB variant at ₹ 1,13,490, offering a moderate discount for buyers looking for a reliable retail experience.

Selling the 256GB variant at 1,13,490, offering a moderate discount for buyers looking for a reliable retail experience. Vijay Sales: Lists the 256GB model at ₹ 1,14,900, with an instant ₹ 5,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card payments made without EMI.

Lists the 256GB model at 1,14,900, with an instant 5,000 discount on ICICI Bank credit card payments made without EMI. Reliance Digital: The 256GB variant is priced at ₹ 1,19,900.

The 256GB variant is priced at 1,19,900. BigBasket: Interestingly, the 128GB iPhone 16 Pro is available for ₹ 99,990, making it the most budget-friendly option among these platforms. Even with the iPhone 17 series now on shelves, the iPhone 16 Pro remains a tempting choice thanks to its combination of performance, display quality, and premium design. These festive discounts, coupled with exchange offers and bank-specific benefits, make this the ideal time for tech enthusiasts to upgrade their devices.

Advertisement

The iPhone 16 Pro includes a 5x optical zoom lens, a feature previously reserved for the Pro Max model, giving users the ability to capture distant subjects with impressive clarity.

3 Reasons to buy iPhone 16 Pro 1. Top-notch camera system The iPhone 16 Pro includes a 5x optical zoom lens, a feature previously reserved for the Pro Max model, giving users the ability to capture distant subjects with impressive clarity. Alongside this, the 48MP ultrawide camera enhances low-light performance and delivers sharper, more detailed images, making it a strong contender for mobile photography enthusiasts.

Advertisement

2. Performance with A18 Pro Powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the iPhone 16 Pro handles demanding apps and multitasking well. This processor ensures smooth, lag-free operation, while also providing future-proof performance for upcoming software updates and resource-intensive applications. Users can expect a consistently responsive and efficient experience across all use cases.

3. Premium Display and Build The 6.3-inch Super Retina XDR display with ProMotion technology offers a 120Hz adaptive refresh rate, ensuring smooth scrolling and fluid visuals. Complementing the display, the phone’s design combines a robust titanium frame with a textured matte glass back, creating a device that is both stylish and durable. These enhancements give the iPhone 16 Pro a premium look and feel, built to withstand everyday use.