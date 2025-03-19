If you have been waiting to buy the iPhone 16 Pro for a while, now could be the ideal time to do so, as it has been consistently available for ₹1,12,900 on Flipkart. However, after combining bank offers, the deal becomes even sweeter, bringing the price down to under ₹1,10,000. Here’s how it works.

iPhone 16 Pro For ₹ 1,07,255: Deal Explained Currently, if you visit Flipkart, you will find the iPhone 16 Pro 128GB variant listed for ₹1,12,999. By availing of bank offers, you can get an additional ₹3,000 instant discount, bringing the effective price down to ₹1,07,255. While this may not be the absolute lowest price ever for the iPhone 16 Pro, it is significantly lower than the official MRP of ₹1,19,900. Overall, this deal translates to approximately a 10.5 per cent discount.

iPhone 16 Pro Or iPhone 16 Pro Max? The iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max share most of their internals, including the Apple A18 Pro chipset, 8GB RAM, and the camera system, which consists of a 48MP main camera, a 48MP ultra-wide shooter, a 12MP 5x telephoto lens, and a 12MP front-facing camera. In terms of core experience, both devices are nearly identical. However, the iPhone 16 Pro Max offers a bigger 6.9-inch display compared to the 6.3-inch display on the iPhone 16 Pro, along with a larger battery and better battery life as rated by Apple.

Another key difference is storage, as the iPhone 16 Pro starts at 128GB, whereas the iPhone 16 Pro Max starts at 256GB. The iPhone 16 Pro Max is also currently discounted on Flipkart, available for ₹1,35,900. Further discounts are available on select credit cards, reducing the price by an additional ₹3,000.