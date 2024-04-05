The buzz surrounding Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is gaining momentum, with reports indicating a significant enhancement in display size. According to a recent supply chain disclosure by The Elec (via 9To5Mac), Apple is set to introduce a groundbreaking technology dubbed "Border Reduction Structure" (BRS) to achieve this feat.

This innovative BRS technology aims to minimize the bezels on the iPhone 16 Pro models, ushering in a new era of sleek design. By employing a sophisticated under-display system, Apple plans to make the bezels notably thinner, a move that is anticipated to redefine the visual experience for users.

However, the road to achieving this revolutionary design is not without its challenges. Suppliers, including industry giants like LG Display and Samsung Display, are reportedly facing hurdles in meeting Apple's rigorous production standards. The complexity lies in implementing the BRS technology, which requires tight placement of circuits beneath the bezel and intricate wiring arrangements.

The report highlights that no company has yet attained production rates meeting Apple's exacting requirements. Despite the setbacks, Samsung Display is expected to supply all four OLEDs for the iPhone 16 Series, while LG Display aims to contribute to the OLED supply for the Pro and Pro Max variants. Additionally, BOE is slated to provide OLEDs for the lower-tier models.

Concerns have surfaced regarding potential overheating issues due to the wiring technique involved in BRS technology. However, Apple and its suppliers are said to have overcome these challenges through innovative heat-controlled dissipation technologies.

While specific details regarding the extent of bezel reduction remain undisclosed, it is widely speculated that the iPhone 16 Pro models will boast larger displays without a significant increase in overall device size. The anticipated enhancements come on the heels of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max, which already showcased reduced borders, as depicted in previous leaks.

With the iPhone 16 Pro expected to feature a 6.3-inch display (up from 6.1 inches) and the iPhone 16 Pro Max sporting a 6.9-inch display (up from 6.7 inches), anticipation continues to mount among tech enthusiasts for Apple's next groundbreaking release.

Milestone Alert! Livemint tops charts as the fastest growing news website in the world 🌏 Click here to know more.

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed – it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!