iPhone 16 Pro leak: Border Reduction Structure' technology for super-thin bezels poses a production challenge, report
Apple reportedly plans to introduce 'Border Reduction Structure' technology in iPhone 16 Pro models to minimize bezels and enhance display size. However, suppliers are reportedly facing challenges meeting production standards due to intricate wiring arrangements.
The buzz surrounding Apple's upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max is gaining momentum, with reports indicating a significant enhancement in display size. According to a recent supply chain disclosure by The Elec (via 9To5Mac), Apple is set to introduce a groundbreaking technology dubbed "Border Reduction Structure" (BRS) to achieve this feat.