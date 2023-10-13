The release of Apple's iPhone 15 series has generated significant attention and discussion. In recent times, the company faced concerns regarding overheating problems with the latest series. Furthermore, reports have surfaced indicating that some iPhone devices have been unexpectedly shutting down, which is believed to be a result of a bug stemming from the iOS 17 update.

However, the California based tech giant is again in the buzz because of the iPhone 16 leaks. Fresh leaks have suggested that the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are likely to get the tetraprism zoom lenses which would let them capture 5X optical zoom pictures. Now, a recent leak from Jeff Pu has surfaced which indicates that the next generation of iPhone Pro models will support the 5G Advanced network. This will be further aided with the help of Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem.

As per Pu, who recently made these remarks in a research note with investment firm Haitong International Securities, the upcoming iPhone 16 Pro series are likely to boast the Snapdragon X75 modem, reported MacRumors.

Reportedly, this model is expected to connect the smartphones to the faster and better 5G Advanced network. Moreover, the report adds that the regular iPhone 16 and iPhone 16 Plus would be equipped with X70 modem.

Those who do not know, the Snapdragon X75 modem made its debut in February this year. It features major enhancements over the X70 modem and helps in better aggregation for faster 5G internet connection.

Meanwhile, it was reported earlier that a new report has now emerged on the internet, shedding light on screen burn issues experienced by users of the iPhone 15 Pro and iPhone 15 Pro Max on their brand-new devices.

As per information shared by Tarun Vats, known as @tarunvats33 on Twitter and recognized as a prominent tech enthusiast and tipster, the iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly encountering screen burn-in problems.

In a recent tweet, he shared images illustrating the screen burn issues with the iPhone Pro Max and commented, "Apple's iPhone 15 Pro Max is reportedly experiencing screen burn-in issues, contributing to the company's increasing list of challenges this year."

