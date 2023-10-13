iPhone 16 Pro leak: 5G Advanced network with Snapdragon X75 modem expected, reveals tipster
Fresh leaks suggest iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max might have 5X optical zoom and support for 5G Advanced network with Qualcomm Snapdragon X75 modem.
The release of Apple's iPhone 15 series has generated significant attention and discussion. In recent times, the company faced concerns regarding overheating problems with the latest series. Furthermore, reports have surfaced indicating that some iPhone devices have been unexpectedly shutting down, which is believed to be a result of a bug stemming from the iOS 17 update.