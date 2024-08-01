iPhone 16 Pro leaks: New colours, larger displays, and enhanced features tipped
Apple Inc. is expected to unveil the iPhone 16 series next month. Rumors suggest new colors, including a bronze shade for the iPhone 16 Pro Max, and refinements in titanium finishing. The series will likely include four models with larger displays and enhanced features.
California-based Apple Inc. is likely to unveil its much-anticipated iPhone 16 series in about a month, but rumors are already swirling about the upcoming models. Recently, leaks have revealed new color options for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The previous iPhone 15 Pro series featured an elegant Blue Titanium, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to sport a striking bronze shade (via India Today).