iPhone 16 Pro leaks: New colours, larger displays, and enhanced features tipped

California-based Apple Inc. is likely to unveil its much-anticipated iPhone 16 series in about a month, but rumors are already swirling about the upcoming models. Recently, leaks have revealed new color options for the iPhone 16 Pro Max. The previous iPhone 15 Pro series featured an elegant Blue Titanium, but the iPhone 16 Pro Max is rumored to sport a striking bronze shade (via India Today).

A Weibo user known as "Fixed focus digital" recently leaked that the iPhone 16 Pro Max will have a bronze-like color, with the frame resembling titanium. Earlier this month, another Chinese leaker hinted that the new color for the iPhone 16 Pro is named "Rose," suggesting that the bronze and rose hues might appear different under various lighting conditions but are essentially the same shade.

In addition to the potential bronze option, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are expected to be available in classic colors such as black, white or silver, and gray or "Natural Titanium." This broadened color palette is designed to appeal to a wide range of aesthetic preferences.

Another intriguing rumor indicates that Apple is refining its titanium finishing and coloring process for the iPhone 16 Pro models. This new technique is expected to give the devices a glossier appearance compared to the brushed aluminum finish of the iPhone 15 Pro models. The shinier finish is anticipated to resemble the stainless steel used in previous models and offer greater resistance to scratches.

Apple is likely to maintain four models in the iPhone 16 series, mirroring the iPhone 15 lineup. However, the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max are rumored to feature slightly larger displays, enhancing the user experience with more screen space for apps, videos, and gaming.

Apple typically announces its new iPhone series in mid-September, which means the iPhone 16 series is just about six weeks away from its official launch. As always, excitement is building, and fans are eager to see what other design changes and new features Apple has in store.