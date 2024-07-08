iPhone 16 Pro leaks: Periscope lenses from Largan and GSEO with design upgrades tipped
Apple is gearing up to unveil its iPhone 16 series, with an anticipated release in early September. The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are already generating excitement, with rumors suggesting significant design and camera enhancements, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will now be available across the Pro lineup.