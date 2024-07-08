The iPhone 16 Pro models are generating excitement with rumored design and camera enhancements, including the introduction of tetraprism lenses for 5x zoom capability. Apple's collaboration with Largan and GSEO for lens supply, along with the use of Apple A18 chip and iOS 18, are key highlights.

Apple is gearing up to unveil its iPhone 16 series, with an anticipated release in early September. The upcoming iPhone 16 Pro models are already generating excitement, with rumors suggesting significant design and camera enhancements, previously exclusive to the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will now be available across the Pro lineup. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Renowned analyst Ming-Chi Kuo has highlighted one of the major changes expected in the iPhone 16: the introduction of the tetraprism lens across both the iPhone 16 Pro and iPhone 16 Pro Max models. This lens, which was a standout feature of the iPhone 15 Pro Max, will bring a 5x zoom capability to the new Pro models, an upgrade from the current 3x zoom available on the iPhone 15 Pro.

Kuo noted that Largan, Apple's primary lens supplier, will continue to provide these advanced lenses. "Apple remains Largan's largest client, and Largan continues to be Apple's top lens supplier. Consequently, the new iPhone 16 Pro and Pro Max will feature tetraprism cameras in the latter half of 2024," Kuo shared on Medium. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

This update is expected to create consistency across the Pro models, addressing the previous imbalance where the smaller Pro model lacked the advanced zoom capabilities of its larger counterpart.

In addition to its collaboration with Largan, Apple is also expected to partner with Genius Electronic Optical (GSEO) for the supply of these advanced lenses. A DigiTimes report indicates that Apple has made substantial orders with both Largan Precision and GSEO to ensure a consistent supply of periscope lenses for the upcoming iPhone models. This strategy is intended to increase production volumes and achieve more competitive pricing.

To accommodate the new tetraprism lens, the iPhone 16 Pro models are rumored to be slightly larger than their predecessors. This size increase will address the physical constraints that previously prevented the inclusion of the larger zoom lens in the smaller iPhone 15 Pro. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

The iPhone 16 series is anticipated to feature the next-generation Apple A18 chip across all four models, promising a uniform boost in performance. Additionally, the devices will also run on iOS 18, bringing a host of new features and improvements. Additionally, there are rumors that the Pro models may feature a higher refresh rate and improved battery life, further enhancing the user experience.

