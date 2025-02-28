The iPhone 16e is now available for purchase. However, it is unlikely to sway customers away from the iPhone 16 Pro Max, which is the true flagship device in Apple's lineup. For those with their eyes set on the iPhone 16 Pro Max, there’s good news, as the device is currently available at a significant discount on Amazon. Read on to know how you can get up to a ₹17,695 discount.

iPhone 16 Pro Max Available At A ₹ 12,000 Discount – Here’s How Currently, the iPhone 16 Pro Max (256GB) in all colourways is listed for ₹1,35,900 on Amazon. This already reflects a discount from its MRP of ₹1,44,900. However, you can bring the price down even further by using an ICICI Bank credit card, which offers an additional ₹3,000 discount, reducing the final price to ₹1,32,900, a total ₹12,000 off the MRP.

How To Get The Best Deal On The iPhone 16 Pro Max The best discount is available for those who have an Amazon Pay ICICI Bank credit card. Here’s how it works:

A ₹2,000 instant discount is applied on non-EMI transactions with this card, bringing the price down to ₹1,33,900.

Additionally, Amazon Prime members can avail a 5% cashback, which amounts to ₹6,695. Do note that this cashback will be credited after your billing cycle.

After factoring in the cashback, the net effective price comes down to ₹1,27,205, a massive ₹17,695 discount on the MRP.